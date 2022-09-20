JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent Jonesborough business will remain closed permanently after a fire on the premises prompted landowners to sell.

According to Ben Dean, the owner/operator of Jonesborough Barrel House, the building at 119 East Main Street will soon enter the market. While the fire was contained to a shed behind the building and didn’t damage the structure, Dean said the property’s owners had been considering selling for some time and made their mind up after the incident.

In a call with News Channel 11, Dean said the Barrel House would remain closed with no plans to relocate as he stepped away from the foodservice industry.

The Barrel House was founded in 2018 by Dean, and was known for its BBQ and Speakeasy Bar space that hosted regular performances by regional musicians.