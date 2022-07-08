JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough town leaders on Friday announced the recreation department’s Fall 2022 soccer registration schedule.

The youth soccer teams will compete at Persimmon Ridge Park, with games held every day except Wednesdays and Sundays. Times will vary.

A news release listed the following dates for registration:

July 30 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

July 31 from 2-4 p.m.

Aug. 2 and 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Registration is $45 per child and is non-refundable. The fee includes a shirt, socks and a trophy at the end of the season.

The co-ed teams will be grouped by age, with teams ranging from 3-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years, 10-12 years and 13-15 years.

Practices begin at the start of September, with games beginning the following week. The season ends in November.

For more information, call 423-791-3732 or click here.