Jonesborough announces 2021 nighttime Christmas parade

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The town of Jonesborough has released its plans for its 2021 Christmas parade.

The parade is scheduled to take place on Main Street on Dec. 11 starting at 6 p.m.

The later start time for the parade makes the Jonesborough Christmas parade the only nighttime Christmas parade in the area, according to a release from the Town of Jonesborough.

The show will feature plenty of lights and use the downtown area in order to create a unique experience for parade attendees.

Jonesborough Christmas parade (Courtesy: Town of Jonesborough)

The theme of this year’s parade will be “Christmas in the South.” The event will have a variety of options for entertainment with Christmas lights, live Christmas music and more.

Santa Clause will be joining the parade and will be sitting in his sleigh next to the Washington County Courthouse to take pictures and receive Christmas present requests after the parade.

Those who wish to participate in the parade can register by clicking here. More information about the parade can be found at jonesboroughtn.org.