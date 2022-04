JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough alderman Stephen Callahan is stepping down, according to Mayor Chuck Vest.

Callahan said he needs to step down as he expands his business, Tennessee Hills Distillery.

His resignation will take effect this month.

Vest said Friday night that he was grateful for Callahan’s service and that the board will discuss his replacement at a meeting later this month.