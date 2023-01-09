JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An alderman in Tennessee’s oldest town says elected leaders are “heartbroken” at the outsized impact the bitter Christmas cold had on town water customers and hope to accelerate planned upgrades.

About 80% of the town’s 13,000 water customers had their service disrupted for anywhere from four to six days after the town’s water tank levels reached critical levels that forced the shutoff of service to about 10,000.

“It was a perfect storm of events,” alderman Kelly Wolfe told News Channel 11 Monday, referring to the two days of single-digit temperatures and high winds that stressed utility systems.

But while other area systems also grappled with significant problems, none had to cut off service to large numbers of customers, certainly not for days.

“That doesn’t excuse the failure, and … you’re not going to hear our folks talking about excuses,” Wolfe said hours before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen’s first meeting since the crisis.

Jonesborough’s water tank shows a level of 12 feet on Dec. 27 — eight feet below a critical level at which the town’s utility had to begin cutting off water to customers. (WJHL photo)

“You’ve got a bunch of people who work here and who serve here on this board who do their best to honor the public trust that is put in us every single day,” he said. “That your trash will be picked up. That when you flush the sewage is managed correctly. And when you turn on the tap that the water flows. It’s a big deal.

“We’re heartbroken,” Wolfe said. “Heartbroken that this happened for our community.”

The experience brought out the best in the community, Wolfe said. Volunteers walked lines with water department staff, who themselves put in what he called a “100-hour week” at the height of the crisis.

People volunteered at water distribution points, volunteer fire departments pumped water for farmers and staff missed Christmas with their families to work in sub-zero wind chills.

“What I saw through this crisis was a community that cared about each other,” Wolfe said. “The whole thing, as unfortunate as it was, was an expression of love is what it came down to.”

But it came at a system that needs upgrading, Wolfe acknowledged.

Well-publicized shutdowns at a key pump station exacerbated the critical situation at the town’s water tank. While part of the issue involved BrightRidge not excluding the station from the utility’s mandated rolling blackouts, Wolfe said if that station had been equipped with a modern backup generator, those stoppages wouldn’t have occurred.

The system was also understaffed earlier in 2022, and Wolfe thinks that probably meant the system was already operating at a disadvantage when the cold hit.

“You have an accumulation, not overwhelming, but an accumulation of leaks over a number of months that probably didn’t get taken care of like they should have,” he said.

All area systems had some significant line breaks, but Wolfe said old PVC lines from rural systems Jonesborough adopted more than 40 years ago probably compounded the system’s vulnerability when the bitter cold slammed the region.

What comes next?

Town leaders have already approved engineering studies for a new water plant, which has a very preliminary estimated price tag of $32 million. Wolfe said the town hopes to have the design phase complete by late spring or early summer and to have the project bid and a timeline in place by early 2024.

He’s also bullish on the ability of Kevin Brobeck, the utility manager, to lead the improvements.

Lee McKinney of Telford gets water at his parents’ home well next to the Rock House Road pump station Dec. 27, after water was cut off at his home. (WJHL photo)

But Jonesborough has grown faster than any city or county in the region recently, and Wolfe said in the meantime the town needs to do what it can to improve the situation away from the main plant.

“We’re between the old and the new now, and so you realize we better get this done in a hurry,” he said.

“Our obligation is to address as quickly as possible, the parts of our water system that are within our control, and that we know played a part in this crisis and get them in a position soon where that won’t be a problem again in the future.”

The Rock House Road pump station, which shut off four times during the rolling blackouts, should come in for a generator of the type that would have prevented that.

“The age of our system is a factor,” Wolfe said. “When it (the pump station) was designed, that kind of redundancy was not normal place. It is probably past time for it to be there.”

He also said the town needs to spend as much money as is feasible in upgrading the old PVC lines to the much-superior ductile iron.

Jonesborough Alderman Kelly Wolfe. (WJHL photo)

“Ideally what we’ll do as part of this process having gone through a situation where the leaks played a factor in the overall crisis is go back and maybe target … the most frequently leaking areas and go ahead and accelerate some line replacements as part of this,” Wolfe said.

He said the town’s new water treatment plant design is meant to set Jonesborough up for not just the current population or even the system’s size in the near future but to build significant excess capacity. Jonesborough did the same thing when it replaced a stressed and inadequate sewer plant about a decade ago.

A key component, he’s told, will be a so-called dedicated transmission line straight from the treatment plant to the water tank on Persimmon Ridge. The current transmission line passes through the Rock House pump station and also has multiple offshoots that direct water to customers along the way to Persimmon Ridge, but can be a liability in crisis.

“What we’ve got to do as a result of this is assess our own deficiencies, deal with our own problem and make this thing as redundant and foolproof as we can,” Wolfe said. “That’s not to say that you’re never going to have a problem.”

GRW Engineering is working with the town on the new plans and Wolfe said they did a great job leading the upgrade of sewer infrastructure.

“We’ve had a dramatic decrease in problems since that whole operation went into play, and it gives me personally a great deal of optimism about where we will go with the water system using the same engineers, the same staff and the same folks who implemented the process.”

The future-ready system is several years away, though — and Wolfe said the outsized impact of December’s storm on Jonesborough, its staff and its citizens weighs heavily on the leadership.

“There’s not a member of our board that doesn’t realize the gravity of the situation and is not committed to fixing it,” he said.

“All those discussions have been going on for over a year, and that tells you just how important a priority this is for the town and for the board and for the employees of the water department. This little episode served to put an exclamation point on the end of that sentence.”