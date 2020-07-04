Jonesborough 4th of July block party to help businesses hurt by pandemic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Jonesborough is celebrating this year’s Independence Day with a block party aimed to help local businesses.

Town leaders hope to emphasize all the local merchants and vendors downtown as they’ve been hurt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, along Main Street from Fox Street to First Avenue, Jonesborough businesses will be utilizing the area in front of their stores and restaurants to offer sidewalk sales, displays, additional seating and more.

This year would have been the 50th Anniversary for the Annual Jonesborough Days Festival but due to COVID-19, that celebration has been postponed until next year.

