Jonathan Valentine selected as new Director of Bands for Betsy Band

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools’ search for its next Director of Bands has come to an end.

On Tuesday, ECS announced Jonathan Valentine as the new director of the Betsy Band.

Valentine replaces Perry Elliott in the role.

A release from ECS states that Valentine will officially take over for Elliott in the summer of 2021.

Before coming to Elizabethton, Valentine was an assistant band director at James F. Byrnes High School and T.L. Hanna High School, both of which are in South Carolina. He was also the Director of Bands at Berry Shoals Intermediate School in Duncan, SC.

Valentine is a native of Bristol, Tennessee and attended Sullivan East High School.

“The Betsy Band program has had a long tradition of excellence. I knew that even when I was in high school. There are not a lot of head director jobs that I ever applied for, but this one has always been on my radar because I want to be in a place that values the band program and it’s obvious that this is true about Elizabethton. It will take a village for this program to be successful, and I wanted to find a place where the whole village loved band as much as I do! I’m happy to have found such a great place to work and am really excited about all of the things that we will accomplish together! Let’s get to work!” Jonathan Valentine, Elizabethton City Schools Director of Bands

