Joint drug operation nets 39 suspects in SWVA ‘mass arrest’

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-county joint investigation, Dickenson County authorities have announced the indictment of 39 people suspected of dealing narcotics.

A release by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office states that a total of 106 charges, which range from sale of schedule I/II narcotics to felony child abuse, have been handed down.

The suspects’ names were not released.

(Photo: Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office)

Participating departments include:

Dickenson County SO

29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force

Virginia State Police

Wise County SO

Clinchco PD

Clintwood PD

According to the release, roughly two thirds of the indictments have been served to the suspects.

The full release can be found below.