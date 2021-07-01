Joint drug operation nets 39 suspects in SWVA ‘mass arrest’

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-county joint investigation, Dickenson County authorities have announced the indictment of 39 people suspected of dealing narcotics.
A release by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office states that a total of 106 charges, which range from sale of schedule I/II narcotics to felony child abuse, have been handed down.
The suspects’ names were not released.
Participating departments include:
- Dickenson County SO
- 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force
- Virginia State Police
- Wise County SO
- Clinchco PD
- Clintwood PD
According to the release, roughly two thirds of the indictments have been served to the suspects.
