Joint drug operation nets 39 suspects in SWVA ‘mass arrest’

Photo: Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-county joint investigation, Dickenson County authorities have announced the indictment of 39 people suspected of dealing narcotics.

A release by the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office states that a total of 106 charges, which range from sale of schedule I/II narcotics to felony child abuse, have been handed down.

The suspects’ names were not released.

Participating departments include:

  • Dickenson County SO
  • 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force
  • Virginia State Police
  • Wise County SO
  • Clinchco PD
  • Clintwood PD

According to the release, roughly two thirds of the indictments have been served to the suspects.

The full release can be found below.

