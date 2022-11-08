ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park invited the community to join the fun during its annual Autumn Heritage Celebration on Nov. 12-13.

Autumn Heritage Celebration at Sycamore Shoals (Photo: Sycamore Shoals)

A release from the site said the two-day festival will include demonstrations of 18th-century living, games, music and more.

Demonstrations include food preservation, rifle use, open-hearth cooking, weaving and more. Those interested in getting a head start on Christmas shopping can purchase handmade makings from area art vendors.

The park will also honor veterans on Nov. 12 to honor the combatants at the battle of Kings Mountain along with current veterans and armed service members.

A full schedule of events is available below.

Saturday, Nov. 12

10 a.m. — Militia inspection and raising the colors: hear the roar of muskets and rifles as the Washington County NC Militia falls in for morning inspection and a flag-raising ceremony

11 a.m. — Preparing for winter: learn how early settlers preserved food in the 18th century ahead of the long winter months

1 p.m. — Skirmish on the Watauga: witness battle tactics of the Revolutionary War as American patriot militia are pitted against British soldiers and loyalists in the field adjacent to Ft. Watauga

2 p.m. — Salute to veterans: a special ceremony to honor patriots

4 p.m. — Event closing

Sunday, Nov. 13