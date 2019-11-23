Johnson County’s first liquor store opens

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson County liquor store opened Saturday, marking a first in the county’s history.

Mountain Spirits opened around 8 a.m. Saturday. The store will be located on Pioneer Village Drive.

Mountain Spirits, along with Black Bear Wine and Spirits, were the first two package stores in the city to get their certificates of compliance to sell alcohol in the county.

Just last year, the county approved the sale and consumption of alcohol on-premise during a voter referendum.