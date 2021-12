MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s been about four weeks since Lawanda Holman was last heard from by her family, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 15, she was reported missing.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office described Holman as a white woman who is 37 years old. No further details have been released at this time.

JCSO requested the public’s help in locating Holman and asks that anyone with information call 423-727-7761.