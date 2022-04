MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on April 13.

Jeremy Arlee Scism was last seen in Mountain City, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. No other details regarding Scism or the nature of his missing status were released.

Anyone who has seen Scism or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the office at 423-727-7761.