Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigates possible human remains

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to a press release Saturday night, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office received a call that possible human remains have been found in the Laurel Bloomery area.

Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester said investigators received the remains, and they will be sent for further investigation.

Law enforcement will continue to search the area for more evidence.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other details are available at the moment. Join News Channel 11 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss