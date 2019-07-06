Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating death of ‘unattended body’ found on US 421

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an “unattended person” that was found off US 421 on Friday.

According to Sheriff Eddie Tester, deputies were called to the location after a person discovered the body of a deceased man near Rhea Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at this time no foul play is expected in the cause of death.

The identity of the person is being withheld at this time pending the notification of family members.

The body is being transported to the Williams L. Jenkins forensics center for examination.