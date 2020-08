JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

According to a release from JCSO, Allen Boy McGee, 67, was last seen on Thursday, August 6.

The release says McGee was last seen in the Butler area of the county and has no known medical issues.

McGee could be traveling in a red 2020 Kia Soul with the TN registration 8R2-8J1.

If you have any information regarding McGee’s location, please call 423-727-7761.