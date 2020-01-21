Johnson County Sheriff to offer church security program in February

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester announced on social media Tuesday that his department plans to hold a church security program next month.

Sheriff Tester said the program will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Mountain City on February 29 at 9:00 a.m.

The post on the department’s Facebook page said, ” Unfortunately, churches have become vulnerable as active shooter or intruder is occurring about every 7 days. We see this training as a necessity.”

The program will also provide attendees the opportunity to ask questions.

Former Unicoi County Sheriff Kent Harris and Jerry Stout from Homeland Security are expected to participate.

For more information about the event, you can call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.