Johnson County Sheriff: Man charged for sex crimes involving children

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing multiple charges in Johnson County for crimes involving sexual conduct with minors.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Allen Stevens, 46, is charged with two counts of rape of a child, five counts of aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery.

The JCSO release stated that on Wednesday, deputies ” opened an investigation into sexual allegations where the alleged victims were minors, under the age of 13.”

The investigators determined that over an extended period of time, Stevens “engaged in sexual conduct with minors.”

Stevens is in the Johnson County Jail being held on a $350,000 bond.

According to JCSO, the Tennessee Department of Children Services is also assisting with the investigation.