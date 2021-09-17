Johnson County Sheriff identifies body found by fisherman in February 2020

JOHNSON COUNTY, (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced a years-long investigation has come to a close after a fisherman found human remains in February 2020.

Johnson County Sheriff Ed Tester revealed the remains belonged to that of Timothy Trivette, who was reported missing out of Watauga County, North Carolina in March 2019.

The remains were found along the Watauga River in the Highway 321 area. Several agencies were involved in the recovery of the remains.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, no foul play is suspected, and further information may be released at a later date.

Investigating agencies included the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center, Johnson County EMA, Watauga County EMA and Carter County EMS.

