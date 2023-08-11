Photo courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester has died, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

Tester passed away Friday after being transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson said Tester passed away “unexpectedly.” No further information was released.

The sheriff’s office is expected to provide further details when they are available.

Tester was elected sheriff in 2018 and was re-elected to a second term in August 2022.

