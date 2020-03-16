Unicoi County, Johnson County Schools to close Tuesday until April 13, 14 due to virus concerns

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County Schools and Unicoi County Schools announced on Monday morning that they will be closed for several weeks.

Johnson County

Johnson County School will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 until Tuesday, April 14.

The Johnson County Department of Education will be reassessing the situation on April 14 to determine whether or not they will reopen at that time.

A post from the department says students are encouraged to take all school materials and items home with them.

A plan is currently being worked on to provide and distribute meals for the students who need them.

Updates are expected on Monday from the schools.

Unicoi County

Unicoi County Schools also announced they will be closed from March 17 until Monday, April 13.

All Unicoi County Schools sponsored travel, extra-curricular activities and athletic events will also be canceled.

On Sunday, all three school districts in Sullivan County announced they would be closed for two weeks.

