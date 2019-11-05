Johnson County school bus supervisor retires following indictment

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Board of Education voted in favor of a separation agreement between Johnson County School Bus Supervisor Barry L. Bishop and the board.

The Johnson County Board of Education’s longtime attorney Chris McCarty said at a special called meeting Monday night that he, along with Bishop’s legal counsel, created a “separation agreement,” which the board approved at the meeting.

Bishop was indicted on charges of theft in January.

PREVIOUS STORY: Johnson County school bus supervisor accused of stealing nearly $50K

McCarty explained that the agreement essentially offers Bishop the opportunity to retire from his position to focus on his criminal prosecution. The document also affords Bishop a lump sum of $20,000.04, minus standard deductions, as back-pay for his suspension.

Following the vote, Johnson County Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox will sign the agreement, which Bishop had already signed prior to the meeting.

See the Separation Agreement here:

The agreement stipulates that Bishop waives his right to appeal the decision to end his employment with the board. Upon signing the document, Bishop also waived his right to file a lawsuit against the board or any of its members regarding his employment.

The document, McCarty explained, is a way for the board and Bishop to peacefully go their separate ways without any claims or disputes.

All but one of the board members voted in favor of the separation agreement at the meeting.

A final motions hearing is set for February 2020, followed by a possible trial date in June 2020.