Johnson County releases more details about upcoming drive-in graduation ceremony

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Schools has released more information about next week’s drive-in graduation ceremony.

Director of Schools Dr. Mischelle Simcox announced that the ceremony will take place on the morning of Saturday, May 23 at Chamber Park. A “rain date” has been set for May 30.

Each student will be allowed to bring two cars of guests to the event. Cars will be distanced across the park and will be able to see the stage and receive audio through FM radio.

Students will sit in seats in front of the stage with six feet of distance between them. When their names are called, students will walk up the ramp and across the stage. Afterward, they will be escorted by row to their cars and asked to leave the park. Once they have left, audience members will be dismissed.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, students will not be allowed to gather to take photos, unless guidelines are being followed.

There will be two mandatory graduation practices on the Thursday and Friday prior to graduation beginning at 10:30 a.m.

On graduation day, students will need to arrive at the park between 7:45 and 8:15 a.m. Parking will open for parents at 8 a.m. Parents must have a ticket to enter the park.

Simcox says a recording of the event will be available to those unable to attend. A photographer will also take photos during the ceremony. The recording and photos will be available to graduates and their families at no charge.

The ceremony will also be live streamed on the school system’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.