Johnson County PE teacher, baseball coach dies

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials confirmed the death of a Johnson County educator and baseball coach.

On Friday, school leaders revealed that Johnson County High School physical education teacher and baseball coach Pete Pavusek died.

He worked in the Johnson County school system for 26 years, according to Superintendent Mischelle Simcox.

The school system released the following statement to News Channel 11:

Sadly, Coach Pavusek did pass away. We are heartbroken, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was a beloved PE teacher at JCHS and a wonderful baseball coach who truly cared for all of his players. We were blessed to have him in our system for 26 years. He will be greatly missed. Superintendent Mischelle Simcox, Johnson County Schools

No further details have been released at this time.