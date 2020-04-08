1  of  2
Johnson County man charged with attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man has been arrested after a grand jury indicted him on one count of attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Leeton Cox was arrested and booked into the county jail on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into an incident led to the case being presented to a grand jury. The details of the alleged incident were not released.

Cox was booked into the Johnson County jail on a $10,000 bond. He is due in court on June 5.

