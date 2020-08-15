Johnson County man charged with murder of missing roommate

BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Butler, Tennessee man was arrested Friday for the murder of his missing roommate, according to officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lee Albright was arrested after police determined he was responsible for the disappearance of his roommate Allen Boy McGee, who had been reported missing on August 7.

Albright was arrested Friday evening and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and additional charges, according to police. He is being held at the Johnson County Jail on a $192,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson County General Sessions Court on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were assisted by the Johnson County Dry Run Volunteer Fire Department along with authorities in Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina and Boone Police Department, North Carolina, officials said.

Officials said McGee’s body has not yet been located and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case may contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.

