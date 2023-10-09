MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Commissioners will select an interim county sheriff at a special called meeting on Oct. 23, and so far two people have submitted qualifying paperwork for the post.

The position will run until shortly after the August 2024 election in the county, at which time a replacement for the late Eddie Tester will be sworn in.

Applicants whose paperwork has met the state’s requirements for a sheriff so far include acting sheriff Clifton Worley Jr. and Stephen Elks.

Tennessee’s Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission typically reviews any candidates to determine whether they qualify when a sheriff’s role comes open during the middle of a term. Tester died unexpectedly on Aug. 11, just a year into his second four-year term in office.

Worley was Tester’s second in command and has served as acting sheriff since Aug. 12. Elks is not a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department employee. He ran for County Commission in the Third District race in August 2022 and finished eighth among eight candidates vying for three commission seats with 4% of the vote.

The Oct. 23 meeting will begin with public comments, followed by a procedural review from County Commission Chair Freddie Phipps. After a review of applicants and nominations from commissioners, a roll call vote will be held.

Candidates must receive a majority of votes from the 15-member commission to be named interim. The interim sheriff will be appointed at the meeting immediately following a majority vote.