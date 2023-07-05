MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County is set to join a growing list of local governments passing property tax increases this year, with a 40-cent hike on the table for a called meeting Monday.

That would increase the rate from its current $1.81 per $100 of assessed value to $2.21. The increase, if approved, would raise taxes on someone living in a $200,000 house by $200 a year, or 22% from the current $905. The county currently has the lowest rate of any county in Northeast Tennessee.

County Mayor Larry Potter chalked up the likely steep hike to a combination of inflation, especially to wages, and several years of the county avoiding tax increases as expenses rose.

“When I came into office September 1, looking at the numbers we was about a million and a half more or less in a hole,” Potter said.

A penny brings in just $38,400 in the small county, meaning that a $73,000 increase to Johnson County’s general liability insurance alone wipes out nearly 2 cents.

The county also provided a mid-year raise to sheriff’s deputies to try and stem a high turnover rate.

All told, Potter said, with unavoidable increases and other needs brought forward by county officeholders, Johnson County was looking at about a $1.9 million deficit when it started the budget process.

“We’ve took all that off the board so I think we’re somewhere around $1.2 million is what we need to make up,” he said.

Potter said he feels for the citizens who will bear the brunt of the increase as they deal with other inflationary pressures on their household budgets.

“People is working every day and of course they’re worrying about their own budgets and trying to make end meets and here we are increasing taxes,” he said.

But Potter said there are plenty of worthwhile expenditures the county is foregoing.

“We’ve cut, and department heads request we took all that off. Nobody’s getting anything as far as a wish list, and some of these departments it’s just paper, the cost of paper, toner, all this you have to do business with every day, I mean that stuff has doubled and unfortunately you’ve got to have that to operate.”

The county will have a public comment period on the budget starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Potter expects the commission to resume its meeting at about 7 p.m. to vote on the budget.