MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Commission on Thursday accepted the resignation of Judge Perry Stout for what he called “immoral” acts, but the judge told commissioners he hopes to return to the bench.

Stout serves as a general sessions and juvenile court judge.

A state board began investigating Stout after he allegedly “self-reported an incident involving court staff” that happened in January. County Mayor Larry Potter said at the time that the incident involved “an elected official and a county employee.”

During Thursday’s commission meeting, Stout admitted to “immoral” behavior and said it was best that he step aside. However, he said he did not break any laws.

“Although immoral, no laws were broken,” Stout said. “All acts were consensual with a woman twice the age of consent.”

Although Stout’s resignation will go into effect in early July, he made it clear that he plans to run for judge again in 2024.

“The commission will appoint someone until the August election. Regardless, Lord willing, I plan to run in that election,” Stout said.

Johnson County commissioners have been in a similar situation in recent months. They recently had to appoint a replacement for state Rep. Scotty Campbell after he resigned from his post.

Mayor Larry Potter said the journey to find a temporary appointment for Stout will begin Friday morning.

The county employee involved in the incident and the specifics of the incident were not discussed at Thursday’s commission meeting.