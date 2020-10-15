Johnson County High School to hold homecoming festivities Thursday night due to canceled Friday game

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson County High School will hold its homecoming activities on Thursday night after the Longhorns game against North Greene High School was canceled.

According to a post from Johnson County Tennessee Department of Education, the school was unable to find a team to replace North Greene.

Johnson County was going to celebrate homecoming on Friday, but plans have changed now.

A game between Johnson County High and Elizabethton High School’s junior varsity teams is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 15).

Homecoming festivities will be held during the JV game.

No reason has been given for why the North Greene and Johnson County game was canceled.