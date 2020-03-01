Johnson County High School receives $70,000 grant from Rachael Ray Foundation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County High School is among eight schools from across the country that’ll receive funding to grow culinary opportunities for students.

And it’s all thanks to popular chef Rachael Ray.

According to a release from Choose Restaurants, “eight high schools from across the country will receive special funding to upgrade and expand their ProStart programs thanks to $425,000 in grants from The Rachael Ray Foundation (RRF) and Rachael Ray’s Yum-o! Organization.”

Johnson County will receive $70,000 to improve the educational opportunities for students looking to pursue that line of work.

You can learn more about the grant HERE.