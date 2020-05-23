Johnson County graduation moved to 6 p.m. Saturday due to weather

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to the current weather forecast, Johnson County school officials have decided to move Saturday’s high school graduation to 6 p.m.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The county department of education says the parking lot will not open until 4 p.m. for parents. Seniors should arrive at 3:45 to 4:15 p.m.

School officials have set a rain date for May 30 in the event graduation gets rained out.

The ceremony will take place at Chamber Park in Mountain City.

