Johnson County EMS to buy new ambulance with state grant money

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Economic and Community Development have announced block grants to assist communities with infrastructure improvements. Johnson County will receive nearly $300,000 to improve its emergency services.

Johnson County EMS Director Brad Gentry said the money will go towards buying a new ambulance and all of the essential equipment for it.

“This ambulance is really needed,” Gentry said. “Ambulances get miles on them, and we can put several hundred miles in a 24-hour shift transporting because we’re rural located.”

Johnson County EMS is receiving a grant to help buy a new ambulance. Hear more from staff on how this will impact services for the better on @WJHL11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/y3DKKxrAgL — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) January 26, 2022

Gentry said he and his crew have faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, from sickness to staff shortages and now rising costs.

“Things cost more, fuel, just the truck itself costs a lot more than what it did a few years ago,” Gentry said. “The funding is very very important. This will free up a lot of funds that we can put elsewhere with this grant truck.”

Representative Scotty Campbell (R-Johnson County) said he’s already meeting with the governor’s office to work on getting additional funding.

“We’ve been working on this grant for a number of months, and I’m very happy to see that Johnson County EMS is able to receive this,” Rep. Campbell said. “This is one ambulance, one time. EMS needs annual money consistently.”

Gentry said the grant money will give him and his crews the tools to make an impact on Johnson County.

“It’s a really fulfilling job to help folks,” Gentry said. “You help your community, you help your county, you help your neighbors, help people you don’t know.”

Staff said they currently operate two ambulances at a time for the county, but once the new one gets up and running they hope to operate three.