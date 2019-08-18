NEW DETAILS: Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 421 crash identified; driver was not wearing helmet correctly

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – New details have been released by the Tennessee Highway Patrol surrounding the Sunday morning crash on Highway 421 South in Johnson County.

According to a crash report from THP, the motorcyclist, Steven McGuire, 23, of Trade, Tennessee, was traveling south on Hwy 421 around 7:15 a.m. on his Yamaha motorcycle.

A Honda Civic was reportedly waiting on National Textile Plant Rd at the intersection of the highway to pull onto Hwy 421.

The report says that as another vehicle turned onto National Textile Rd, the Civic pulled out across traffic into McGuire’s path.

McGuire crashed into the Civic at “an extreme high rate of speed,” according to the report.

The motorcycle struck the rear driver’s door and turned 180 degrees into the opposite lane.

McGuire was killed on impact, and the driver of the Civic received minor injuries.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The report says McGuire’s helmet was not properly fastened, and it came off at the point of impact.

The crash is still under investigation, but no criminal charges have been issued at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 421 South this morning.

Johnson County Rescue and EMS confirmed that a motorcyclist struck the side of a passenger vehicle during a crash.

Johnson County EMS said the driver of the passenger vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Johnson City Sheriff’s Department are currently on the scene.

No names have been released yet.

