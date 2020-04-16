Johnson County culinary arts teacher facing attempted sexual exploitation of a minor charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson County teacher is facing charges of attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor charges after being on unpaid leave since February.

According to court documents, Craig Cox “did commit the offense of attempted solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor by means of electronic communication… to-wit: lascivious exhibition of his genitals, and the purpose of the display can reasonably be construed as being for the sexual arousal or gratification…”

According to the grand jury presentment, the incident occurred in March 2018.

According to Johnson County Schools officials, Cox was put on unpaid leave on February 20 “due to a matter that is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.”

Director of Schools Mischelle Simcox confirmed to News Channel 11 on Thursday that Cox remains suspended without pay at this time.

A post on the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page indicated Cox was arrested on April 8th. He has since bonded out of the county jail.

The court of clerk’s office told News Channel 11 that Cox is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.