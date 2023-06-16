JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Commission will meet July 10 to appoint a temporary successor to the county’s general sessions and juvenile court.

The meeting was called after Judge Perry Stout resigned Thursday night after he was involved in what he described as “immoral” acts.

Stout reportedly self-reported an incident between himself and court staff. Stout said Thursday night that no laws were broken and that the acts had been consensual with a “woman twice the age of consent.”

The special called meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse in Mountain City after a budget meeting. A notice from the county states that a public comment period will be included in the meeting’s agenda.

Anyone hoping to be appointed to the interim position must meet the following criteria:

At least 30 years old

Licensed to practice law in Tennessee

Resident of the state for at least five years

Lived in the district for at least one year

Resumes and letters of interest must be submitted to County Mayor Larry Potter’s office. Applications may be dropped off at the courthouse during business hours, emailed to office.mayor@johnsoncountytn.gov or mailed to the courthouse to the attention of the Johnson County Commission.

Applicants will have a brief time to speak during the special called meeting before an interim judge is appointed.

Stout said Thursday night that while he thought it was best he step aside for the time being, he plans to run for the seat again in 2024.