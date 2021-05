MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce announced several events slated for this summer at Johnson County Chamber Park.

First on the list: bull riding on June 11 and 12.

Then, a parade and fireworks will take place on July 3.

A truck and tractor pull is scheduled for July 24.

Finally, a rodeo will take place Sept. 10–11.

Chamber President Gina Meade says the summer events will have no COVID-19 restrictions, meaning no face masks or social distancing will be required.