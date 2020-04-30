Johnson County authorities investigating shooting in the Trade community

TRADE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in the Trade community.

The sheriff’s office responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a man lying in the roadway in the 900 block of Highway 67 North.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He taken to the Johnson City Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says deputies located the suspect, Marlin Wayne Thomas, who had armed himself with a gun behind his home on Highway 67. He was arrested after a brief struggle, according to JCSO.

Thomas is charged with attempted second degree murder and is being held in the Johnson County Jail. Additional charges are possible.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.