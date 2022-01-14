Johnson County authorities find human remains inside burned vehicle

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human remains were found inside a burned vehicle in Johnson County after authorities responded to a vehicle fire on Willens Gap Road.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated that the Second District Fire Department arrived at the scene at 9:33 p.m. on Thursday.

Once the flames were extinguished, investigators found human remains inside the vehicle.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the JCSO continue to investigate the incident, and the remains have been sent to an area examiner for an autopsy.