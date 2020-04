MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing person.

The sheriff’s office is trying to find 45-year-old Jamie Dale Johnson.

Investigators say he was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday on Fall Branch Road in the county.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 423-727-7761.