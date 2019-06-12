Johnson County 2-year-old accidentally shot in head being moved to Georgia for more treatment

The 2-year-old Johnson County girl shot in the head by a pellet gun in March, is moving on to the next steps in treatment.

Ariel Salaices has been in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville since the incident occurred.

Christina Salaices, Ariel’s mother, said in a Facebook post that Ariel will be moved to a Georgia hospital for treatment on Thursday.

The investigation started in March after Ariel was hit in the head by what was determined to be a pellet gun.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges will be placed as the shooting was determined a “tragic accident.”