JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local volunteers joined the Johnson County Litter Control to clean up highways and by-ways in the area throughout November.

Over 350 bags were collected by volunteers participating in the statewide litter campaign to accomplish three goals: reduce the amount of roadside litter across the state, reduce the amount of money spent on litter pickup and maintain constant litter prevention education awareness.

The volunteers, which included members of the Litter Chicks and Watauga Watershed Alliance, donated several hours each Saturday in November to pick up trash throughout the following areas in Johnson County:

Corrnett Hill & Big Dry Run – 92 bags of litter

Fall Branch Road – 44 bags of litter

Antioch and Highway 421 – 115 bags of litter

Draft Road and Lakeview Drive – 102 bags of litter

Photo: Johnson County Government

Photo: Johnson County Government

Photo: Johnson County Government

Photo: Johnson County Government

Photo: Johnson County Government

“Over the course of four Saturdays, which included the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend, 353 bags of litter – which had been tossed intentionally and unintentionally onto our county roadways – were picked up, bagged and dropped off at the solid waste transfer station,” the Johnson County Government said in a release.

For more information on how you can support litter prevention, click here.