Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s assistance finding missing man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities in Johnson County are looking for a missing man.

According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Norman J. Warren, 57, was reported missing on Saturday, March 13.

“Information regarding Warren’s last whereabouts is unclear at this time,” according to the release.

Warren is 5’9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray hair.

North Carolina authorities are assisting the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in the search for Warren, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-727-7761.

