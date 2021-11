JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County authorities have ended a years’ long search after a man was reported missing in January 2013.

A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office states that in May 2020, human remains were found in a wooded area off of Gentry Creek Road.

Those remains were positively identified by DNA to have belonged to Harry C. Rosenberg, who was reported missing on Jan. 13, 2013.

No further information has been released at this time.