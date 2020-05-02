Johnson Co. Schools to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute over 10 tons of food

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson County School System announced Saturday morning that it will again partner with Second Harvest Food Bank of North East Tennessee to distribute over 10 tons of food Thursday, May 7.

According to a press release from the school system, Second Harvest is sending Johnson County Schools 18 pallets of food, enough to provide for 500 families.

We ask that everyone remain in their car, and as they approach the distribution line, please

have your trunk open. Due to the high need in our community, we will only be able to

provide each car with the following: 1- dry food box, 1-box of fresh produce, 1- 10lb bag of

potatoes, and 2- boxes of cereal.

Cars will enter from the 421 sides of Mountain City Elementary and will drive around the

loop to the covered porch, where the food will be. After receiving their food, the cars will

continue around the building to exit onto Donnell Street. We plan to have assistance from our

school resource officers to assist in directing traffic and maintaining safety during this event.

To allow our staff adequate time to set up and prepare, the 421 entrance will be blocked off

until 4:30 p.m. We ask that vehicles please do not line up until 4:30 p.m. Statement from Johnson County Schools

“We greatly appreciate all the food and support that second harvest has provided to us to, not only to

feed our students but also our community,” stated Director of Schools, Dr. Mischelle Simcox in the press release. “This is a unique way for teachers and staff to briefly reunite with their students while maintaining safety guidelines, and for our staff to provide much-needed food supplies for our students.”

Johnson County Schools partnered with Second Harvest just before the Easter Holiday and gave out

enough food to serve around 300 cars in just over an hour. Due to the overwhelming response and

success of Johnson County School’s first distribution, Second Harvest is providing even more food

for this distribution, the release detailed.

Members of the Johnson County Schools administration and staff will be at Mountain City Elementary to distribute the food on May 7 from 5:00 p.m. till 6:30 p.m. or until supplies last.