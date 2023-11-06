JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters in Johnson County protected multiple buildings from a brush fire Sunday afternoon, the county’s emergency management agency (EMA) director reports.

According to Johnson County EMA Director Jason Blevins, dispatchers were alerted to a brush fire in the 900 block of Laurel Road in Mountain City around 4:10 p.m.

Firefighters from multiple departments in Johnson County responded to the fire. Blevins stated in a release that responding firefighters were able to protect three buildings in the area from the fire.

In addition to local fire departments, the Tennessee Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forestry Service were dispatched to the brush fire.

Blevins said Monday that the fire grew to twelve acres Sunday before being contained.

An investigation reportedly found that the fire began due to an individual burning trash. Blevins reported the person responsible was cited for reckless burning.

As of Monday morning, forestry officials were still on the scene tending to hot spots.