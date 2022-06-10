MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson County Sheriff Edward Tester told News Channel 11 on Friday that the agency will host church security and active shooter training on June 18 at 10 a.m.

The class will occur at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 1288 Cold Springs Road and will provide instruction on setting up security teams and responding to a shooting.

Tester said several area churches — including a handful of out-of-state churches — have already expressed interest in the program. It is open to any church, he said.

The sheriff will speak at the event with other guest speakers and instructors. While they have hosted similar training in the past, the sheriff said the agency felt the class is necessary due to recent national events.