Johnson Co. could join Carter & Washington in 3rd Senate District

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Tennessee Assembly’s website, Johnson County could soon join Carter and Washington counties in Tennessee’s 3rd Senate District represented by Sen. Rusty Crowe.

Johnson County currently is listed as the 4th District, which is represented by Sen. John Lundberg.

The State Capitol outlined that Unicoi County could also switch districts.

Unicoi County, which falls under the 3rd District, is proposed to move to the 9th District along with Greene, Hamblen, Cocke and Sevier counties. These areas are represented by Sen. Mike Bell of Riceville.

The district changes have not yet been finalized.