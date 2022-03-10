JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) announced that police located the man at the center of a search Thursday morning.

The JCSO had requested the public’s help in finding previously missing 51-year-old Bobby Dean Holman.

According to a release, Holman was believed to be traveling in a blue Isuzu SUV with a broken passenger-side window.

The JCSO noted in the original release that he also lives with medical conditions.

Anyone with information was urged to call 911 or the JCSO at 423-727-7761. No further details have been released at this time.