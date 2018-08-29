Johnson City’s Junaluska monument may be repaired soon

The Junaluska monument is showing its age.

The monument has been at Metro-Kiwanis Park since November 1986. It honors Tennessee’s Native Americans.

Park and Recreation Director James Ellis says staff and citizens have noticed pieces broken off the monument.

“Most folks when they come to Johnson City and they don’t know exactly where Metro-Kiwanis Park is, we say ‘look for the big Indian’, and that’s how they know Metro-Kiwanis Park,” Ellis says.

His department contacted artist Peter Wolf Toth in Florida. He is planning to travel to Johnson City to repair the landmark.

Ellis says they are still estimating the cost of repairing the monument and how long the project will take.