JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Jingle 5k event in downtown Johnson City has been rescheduled from Sunday to Thursday, Dec. 14.

A release from the organizer, The Goose Chase, said the 5k was rescheduled due to the weather forecast this weekend.

The Goose Chase said the Jingle 5k will now take place on Thursday in the same location. A detailed schedule can be found below: